Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel starts second phase of Bhent-Mulakat campaign from Naxal-hit Konta

Raipur: After returning from Congress' Chintan Shivir held in Udaipur, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel resumed his journey of 90 assembly constituencies. The CM started his second phase of his journey from Naxal infested highly disturbed Bastar division.

The CM embarked on the second phase of his Bhent-Mulakat Abhiyan from Konta assembly constituency on Wednesday by offering prayers to the ‘Stambh’, ‘Shivling’ and ‘Nandi’ at Shri Ram Lingeshwar temple, an official communique said.

His journey to all the assembly constituencies of Bastar division will be concluded on June 2. Meanwhile, during his visit to Konta of Sukma district, the CM made several important announcements for the development of Konta region which includes upgrading sub-tehsil Jagargunda and Dornapal as complete tehsil, expansion of Konta Community Health Center to 50 beds, electricity substation to be established in Bandagaon and Jagargunda, and sports ground in Dubbatota and Mini Stadium in Errabor will be constructed and others, the communique said.

Congress claimed it is a campaign to establish direct connection with the people sitting on the last leg of the society, listen to their grievances and provide them facilities of good governance.

I think it is a positive step by the CM of Chhattisgarh to visit Bastar and meet people in the remotest corner of the state, sure enough if his programs and policies are executed properly it will yield good results in the coming elections, said political analyst Ashok Tomar.

However, major opposition party BJP criticized the move and campaign of CM Bhupesh and said the journey is just a copy of ex-CM Dr. Raman Singh's Vikash Yatra.

In addition, BJP leader Ashok Bajaj said, CM Bhupesh and the entire Congress leadership are worried about the recent ground survey report tabled in Congress headquarters. In the report it was mentioned that Congress is losing 35 seats in the coming assembly elections and performance of its MLAs and ministers was below average. And the major loss of seats was outlined in tribal dominated areas, Bajaj said. Therefore, to have damage control and to create confusion in the public, the CM embarked on such a journey, he added.

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 10:53 PM IST