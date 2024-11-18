 Chhattisgarh: CBI Arrests Former CGPSC Chairman And Director Of Shri Bajarang Power In Recruitment Scam
Chhattisgarh: CBI Arrests Former CGPSC Chairman And Director Of Shri Bajarang Power In Recruitment Scam

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 11:11 PM IST
Image for representation | ANI

Central Bureau of Investigation (CB) has today arrested the then Chairman of CGPSC Chhattisgarh & then Director of Shri Bajarang Power and Ispat Ltd, Raipur, in a case related to selection of candidates in CGPSC Exam for the post of Dy. Collectors, DSPs, and other senior posts in the State of Chhattisgarh.

The arrested persons are - Taman Singh Sonwani, then Chairman, CGPSC and Shravan Kumar Goyal, then Director of Shri Bajarang Power and Ispat Ltd., Raipur.

