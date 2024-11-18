Chhattisgarh: CBI Arrests Former CGPSC Chairman And Director Of Shri Bajarang Power In Recruitment Scam

Image for representation | ANI

Central Bureau of Investigation (CB) has today arrested the then Chairman of CGPSC Chhattisgarh & then Director of Shri Bajarang Power and Ispat Ltd, Raipur, in a case related to selection of candidates in CGPSC Exam for the post of Dy. Collectors, DSPs, and other senior posts in the State of Chhattisgarh.

The arrested persons are - Taman Singh Sonwani, then Chairman, CGPSC and Shravan Kumar Goyal, then Director of Shri Bajarang Power and Ispat Ltd., Raipur.

A case was registered by CBI on the basis of allegations of selection of close relatives based on factors other than merit in the examination/ interviews during the year 2020 to 2022 as Deputy Collectors, DSPs and other senior posts in the State of Chhattisgarh.

Investigation is continuing.