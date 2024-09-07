Chhattisgarh: BJP's Devlal Thakur Criticises Congress President Deepak Baij For Suggesting Replacement Of District Presidents, Claims Democracy Undermined

BJP leader Devlal Thakur | File Photo

Raipur: Recently Chhattisgarh Congress President Deepak Baij suggested that inactive district presidents should be replaced. BJP leader Devlal Thakur severely criticised Baij statement and said that the statement shows Congress continues to undermine democracy within the party.

He pointed out that Congress has failed to take responsibility for its dismal performance in the assembly and Lok Sabha elections, and instead appears to be preparing to blame lower-level officials for the losses.

The BJP leader remarked that amidst the turmoil within the faction-ridden Congress, Baij's call to replace about a dozen district presidents only underscores Congress’s superficial commitment to democracy. He argued that while Congress excels in rhetorical displays of democratic values, its leadership remains opaque and lacks accountability.

Thakur accused Congress of having a tradition of oppressing its workers and said that the responsibility for Congress's poor electoral performance is being unfairly shifted to district presidents. He questioned why Baij, who remains the state Congress president despite the electoral defeats, is not held accountable. Thakur also inquired about the accountability of former Chief Ministers in this context.

He criticized Baij for losing his assembly election to a former BJP mandal president while serving as a Lok Sabha member and state Congress president. Additionally, he pointed out Baij's inability to retain his ticket due to internal Congress factionalism.

He sarcastically highlighted the irony of Congress blaming district presidents for the party's failures, questioning the democratic integrity within the party.