 Chhattisgarh: BJP Spokesperson Kedarnath Gupta Accuses Congress Of Criminalising Politics, Challenges Deepak Baij’s Allegations
Responding sharply to remarks made by Chhattisgarh Congress President Deepak Baij, Gupta asserted that BJP workers are dedicated to nationalism and have no association with criminal activities.

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 04:50 AM IST
article-image
Kedarnath Gupta | File Photo

Raipur: Kedarnath Gupta, the spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chhattisgarh, has unequivocally stated that Congress is solely responsible for the criminalization of politics in the country. Responding sharply to remarks made by Chhattisgarh Congress President Deepak Baij, Gupta asserted that BJP workers are dedicated to nationalism and have no association with criminal activities.

He highlighted various incidents, including the Naina Sahni and Jessica Lal murder cases, as well as the recent murder of a BJP leader by a Congress leader in Pakhajur, Chhattisgarh. He further suggested that before making any accusation on BJP or its leaders, Baij must introspect about Congress and its leaders' own criminal record and political character.

He reminded Baij of a statement made by Congress's former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who had claimed that "sleeper cells" were active within Congress. While speaking to the media he challenged Baij to identify whether his party harbors criminals. With multiple instances of Congress leaders being implicated in corruption cases it is clear that Congress party provide shelter to criminals, Gupta alleged. He also urged the Baij to specify which party is truly associated with criminality.

He also pointed out that the overwhelming response to the BJP's membership drive has evidently unsettled prominent Congress leaders, including Deepak Baij, Bhupesh Baghel, and Rahul Gandhi. Gupta highlighted that over one crore people have joined the BJP within just three days, questioning whether Baij considers these one crore citizens as criminals.

Gupta mentioned that BJP is a major democratic political party dedicated to nationalism and social service, with leaders who have sacrificed their lives to uphold the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of the nation. He cited Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, who gave their lives fighting for an undivided India against Congress.

He concluded by advising Baij to focus on Congress, whose leaders, from the national to the state level, are currently out on bail and making baseless statements, rather than making unfounded accusations against the BJP.

