Chhattisgarh: BJP Makes Siddharth Nath Singh, Grandson Of Lal Bahadur Shastri, Media In-Charge Ahead Of Polls

Adding a touch of intrigue and dynamism to the forthcoming electoral battle, the BJP has appointed Siddharth Nath Singh, the maternal grandson of former Indian Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, as the head of the BJP’s media cell. In this role, he will oversee all advertisement and election-related media matters for the party in Chhattisgarh, as conveyed by a BJP press release issued on Tuesday.

Following his appointment, Siddharth Nath Singh convened a meeting on Tuesday with key figures from the BJP spokesperson team, managerial staff, and leaders associated with the BJP media cell.

Notable BJP figures present at the meeting included Rasik Parmar, Convener of the Vidhansabha Election State Media Committee, Media In-charge Amit Chimnani, Co-Media In-charge Anurag Agarwal, and Co-Convenors Kedar Gupta, Pankaj Jha, and Hemant Panigrahi.

Siddharth Nath Singh, who previously held the position of National Minister and National Spokesperson for the BJP, and had previously overseen the party's affairs in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, brings a wealth of experience to this new role. He had previously managed media responsibilities during elections in Gujarat and Karnataka as well.

