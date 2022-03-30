Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Baghel to launch expanded version of CM 'Urban Slum Health Scheme' on March 31

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that its government will launch an expanded version of the Chief Minister's 'Urban Slum Health Scheme (CMUSHS)' on March 31.

Considering the success of CMUSHS in the municipal areas of the state, the state government has decided to expand the implementation of this scheme in the areas falling under Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats as well, a government press release said on Wednesday.

The expanded version of the 'Chief Minister Urban Slum Health Scheme' will be implemented in 43 Municipal Councils and 111 Nagar Panchayats of the state. It has been aimed that the initiative will provide the locals with easy access to healthcare facilities near their homes.

The Urban Administration Department has completed all the necessary preparations for the implementation of the expanded version of the scheme, the communique said.

Municipalities and Nagar Panchayats will be divided into clusters and health facilities will be provided through 60 mobile medical units, it said.

It is noteworthy that the CMUSHS was launched on November 01, 2020, on the occasion of State Foundation Day. "Under this updated version of the scheme, facilities such as consultation, treatment, medicines and pathology tests will be provided free of cost to the common people through Mobile Medical Units, Urban Administration Minister," Dr Shivkumar Dahria said.

So far, a total of 23,884 medical camps have been organized for people living in about 900 slum areas of 14 municipal corporations through the Mobile Medical Unit, wherein 17,03,306 patients have been treated. 14,06,821 patients have been provided medicines and lab test of 32,66,19 patients has been done, the government claimed.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 09:10 PM IST