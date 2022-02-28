Chhattisgarh: Assembly Speaker Mahant's wish to become Rajya Sabha MP puts CM Baghel on back foot

After Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Charan Das Mahant expressed his wish that he wants to become Rajya Sabha MP from Congress Party, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who is a major campaigner of Chhatisgarhiya Vs Outsider, dragged deep into the controversy and has become the prime target of the BJP which is the major opposition party in the state.

After KTS Tulsi was appointed as Rajya Sabha MP from Chhattisgarh State Congress Party, BJP has alleged that CM Baghel is a doublespeaker on the key political postings.

BJP alleged that if Bhupesh Baghel loved Chhattisgardhiya, then in place of KTS Tulsi, someone from Chhattisgarh should be given the opportunity.

"Unfortunately, it won't happen. We hope Congress and CM Baghel will not repeat the blunder in future," a BJP spokesperson said.

As of now, the tenure of two Rajya Sabha MPs, Chhaya Verma (Congress) and Ramvichar Netam (BJP) will be completed in June 2022. The BJP has demanded that someone from Chhattisgarh should be given the next opportunity.

Amid this row, Speaker Mahant came in front and wished that should become a member of parliament in the Rajya Sabha, this demand, however, has put CM Baghel on the backfoot.

Baghel responded to the media in highly calculated wordings saying that it is the High Command which will decide who will go to Rajya Sabha, or remain in state or even contest elections.

After CM Baghel made a statement on Monday late evening, Mahant alleged the media of twisting his statement.

Mahant said, "I fought elections 11 times. Was elected for Vidhan Sabha. Went to Lok Sabha and want to serve in Rajya Sabha but this doesn’t mean now, whenever the honourable CM and High Command will decide, I will join Rajya Sabha."

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 11:30 PM IST