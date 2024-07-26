Chhattisgarh Assembly: Minister Ramvichar Netam Announces PAC Probe Into Alleged Solar Light Procurement Scam

Minister Ramvichar Netam |

Raipur: Responding to the questions of Kondagaon BJP MLA Lata Usendi regarding an alleged scam in the purchase of solar lights, Minister Ramvichar Netam announced a Parliamentary Committee (PAC) probe during the fourth day of the monsoon session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly.

During the Question Hour, MLA Lata Usendi raised concerns over significant corruption occurred in the procurement of solar lights in 2021-22 under the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana in Kondagaon. She inquired about the number of complaints lodged and actions taken regarding the purchase of solar street lights. Minister Netam responded that there have been no complaints.

Minister Ramvichar Netam further announced that there will be an investigation into the procurement of solar lights under the Adarsh Gram Yojana during the Congress government's tenure in Chhattisgarh. He made this announcement on Thursday, the fourth day of the monsoon session in the Vidhan Sabha.

MLA Usendi informed the house that officers had provided incorrect information regarding the purchase of solar street lights. According to information obtained through RTI, she claimed that three complaints have been filed. She alleged that solar lights have become the focal point of corruption across the entire state and demanded an impartial investigation into the purchase deal.

In response to Usendi's questions, Minister Ramvichar Netam accused Congress MLAs of approving the deal during their tenure, bypassing established rules and regulations. He criticized the Congress government for arbitrary actions in the house.

The Minister then announced that the entire solar light procurement deal will be investigated by the PAC.

Minister Ramvichar Netam also disclosed that semi-integrated solar lights, worth about 100 crore rupees, were purchased through gram panchayats from the District Mineral Fund and MP quota across seven districts of Bastar division (Bastar, Kanker, Dantewada, Bijapur, Narayanpur, Sukma, Kondagaon) and Korba of Bilaspur division. He noted that gram panchayats are not authorized to make such purchases.

It was further revealed that these solar lights, typically priced at Rs 15,000 in the market, were purchased at an inflated rate of Rs 45,000. Following the revelations, the Commissioner of Bastar Division issued orders in April to halt payments for such purchases.