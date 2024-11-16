 Chhattisgarh: Archery Coach Dismissed In Bilaspur After Couple Dance Video Goes Viral
Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 04:45 AM IST
article-image

 In a surprising turn of events, the head coach of the Archery team at the Khelo India State Centre of Excellence in Bilaspur has been dismissed following the viral spread of a video showing players performing a couple dance.

The incident occurred during a cultural event organized by the archery players under the pretext of Laxmi Puja, celebrated during the Diwali holidays. The video, which featured male and female players dancing to Bollywood songs, quickly gained traction on social media, sparking outrage among sports officials and parents.

The head coach, Nilesh Gupta, was present at the event, which took place at the Bahtarai Stadium's archery ground, where 27 players from both male and female categories are currently training.

Although the players had been given a break for the Diwali festival from October 27 to November 3, they were not allowed to go home due to an upcoming national-level competition later in November.

During the holiday period, the players organized Laxmi Puja and a cultural program, which included the controversial couple dance and the presence of the archery coach. 

Chhattisgarh HC Seeks Affidavit From State Government Over Quality Of Mid-Day Meals In Bilaspur...
article-image

The sports director Tanuja Salam, upon receiving the complaint about the viral video, ordered an investigation into the matter under the district sports officer A Ekka. In the investigation report it was found the video was genuine and the program was organized without prior approval from the competent authority violating the established norms,  The investigation report confirmed that the couple dance had been performed. Finally  the Sports Director dismissed the archery coach Gupta for failing to maintain discipline and focus on training.

Officials have expressed concern over the inappropriate nature of the event, particularly at a state-sponsored sports facility. The Sports Department also expressed its concern that such activities undermined the professionalism expected at the Khelo India Center of Excellence.

Even the parents of the players also complained about the incident. However, the decision to dismiss the coach has drawn mixed reactions. But sports lovers and department officials think it serves as a reminder of the high standards expected in state-run sports facilities, particularly in the lead-up to significant athletic events.

