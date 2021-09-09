Chhattisgarh: Afghan students stranded in Raipur, struggling to cope with crisis back home

After US and NATO forces left, Taliban declared takeover of Afghanistan and formed the government under the name Islamic Emirate, and despite it's promise of safeguarding the interest of all, punishment, bashing, torture, spying, killing has become common trend in Afghanistan.

Enforcement of the narrowest form of Sharia law across the state, and diktats of Mullah rule resulted in breakdown of the whole system. The snapping of official communication channels put several of the Afghani students stranded in India. Out of many, around 25 Afghani students studying in the institutions like Kalinga, Mats, and Amity like universities found themselves trapped in the capital city Raipur. These stranded students are feeling insecure about their future. Despite there is hopelessness, one Afghani Student mustered courage to speak on these issues.

Zia Yaqoubi , an Afghan student studying computer science in Kalinga University Raipur said, I belong to the Hazara community, came to Chhattisgarh in 2019, and now my graduation is about to complete but I am highly worried about my future and what will happen when I return to Afghanistan. It's possible my degree will be disqualified, and I will not get a job there. I may be executed because I belong to the Hazara community, which is a minority. The Taliban don’t like Hazaras or Taziks or other minority people. We are highly targeted because our men believe in progress, harmony, freedom, and education to people including women, but this new rule will doom our all achievements. Taliban wanted the women to be chained them in household chores and treat them as a commodity. They like western products, guns, advanced artillery, airplanes and all sorts but don’t like the freedom and prosperity of Afghani people.

When asked, the Taliban promised education for girls and allowed women to work, and mass amnesty to all. Disappointed Zia Yaqoubi said, Talibans cannot be trusted. The searching is still going on, our family members living in fear of reprisal, my brother worked as interpreter for US forces. Although, he left the country, we are still living in fear of retribution from Taliban.

Zia Yaqoubi said, here in India we are not facing any threat or difficulty because days of hardships started approaching closer to us, the money we have, is gradually running out. The money transfer system is yet to restored and as we are on student visa we cannot be allowed legally to work here. Whenever I got opportunity to speak to my family members in Afghanistan, I feel highly depressed and upset from their conditions, as I unable to do anything.

Zia Yaqoubi said, if the Indian government allowed us for easy visa extension irrespective of religion and permit us for work then it would be a great help to us.

Another Mass-communication student Ramatullah who is now Afghanistan said and runs Nana.media a news portal in Afghanistan said, Talibans continuously sending threats and his life in peril. He said he might be killed.

However, some of the Afghani students who belongs to Pasthun tribe said, we don’t like Taliban but the way media is portraying is exaggeration of the situation, in ground the things sour but not the way media is portraying.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 09:18 PM IST