 Chhattisgarh: Accountant Ends Life By Jumping Off 4th Floor, Shows Office CCTV Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: Accountant Ends Life By Jumping Off 4th Floor, Shows Office CCTV Video

Chhattisgarh: Accountant Ends Life By Jumping Off 4th Floor, Shows Office CCTV Video

The man who jumped to his death was identified as Naresh Sahu. He worked as an accountant. The video is said to be from Chhattisgarh's Raipur.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, July 05, 2024, 11:44 PM IST
article-image

A shocking video captured a man ending his life by jumping off the 4th floor in a building on Friday (July 5). The video is said to be from Chhattisgarh's Raipur.

The man who jumped to his death was identified as Naresh Sahu. He worked as an accountant.

The police are investigating the cause behind the accountant taking the extreme step.

The CCTV camera captured the moment the man jumped off the 4th floor. The CCTV showed that the man jumped off at 10.46 am on Friday (July 5).

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helpline

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: Accountant Ends Life By Jumping Off 4th Floor, Shows Office CCTV Video

Chhattisgarh: Accountant Ends Life By Jumping Off 4th Floor, Shows Office CCTV Video

Debt Due To Cancer Treatment Forces Kerala Couple To End Lives In Nagpur

Debt Due To Cancer Treatment Forces Kerala Couple To End Lives In Nagpur

Om Birla Deep Fake Video Case: Rajasthan Police Raids Kunal's Residence, Ordered To Appear At...

Om Birla Deep Fake Video Case: Rajasthan Police Raids Kunal's Residence, Ordered To Appear At...

Punjab: Shiv Sena Leader Attacked By 3 Nihangs; Condition Serious

Punjab: Shiv Sena Leader Attacked By 3 Nihangs; Condition Serious

West Bengal: TMC MLAs Sayantika Banerjee, Reyat Hossain Sarkar Finally Take Oath In Assembly After...

West Bengal: TMC MLAs Sayantika Banerjee, Reyat Hossain Sarkar Finally Take Oath In Assembly After...