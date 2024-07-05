Chhattisgarh: Accountant Ends Life By Jumping Off 4th Floor, Shows Office CCTV Video

A shocking video captured a man ending his life by jumping off the 4th floor in a building on Friday (July 5). The video is said to be from Chhattisgarh's Raipur.

The man who jumped to his death was identified as Naresh Sahu. He worked as an accountant.

The police are investigating the cause behind the accountant taking the extreme step.

The CCTV camera captured the moment the man jumped off the 4th floor. The CCTV showed that the man jumped off at 10.46 am on Friday (July 5).

