Chhattisgarh: 9 Naxals Killed In Fierce Gunfight With Security Forces On Dantewada-Bijapur Border; Automatic Weapons Recovered

Nine Naxals killed in gunfight on Dantewada-Bijapur border

Raipur/Dantewada: Nine dreadful Naxal guerrillas were reported eliminated while fighting fierce gunfight with the security forces in an encounter which occurred in the jungles of Dantewada-Bijapur border, in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday morning.

The fierce encounter which began at night between security forces and members of the banned CPI Maoist group is still going on. The fire was halted on Tuesday morning for a brief period but it again ensured. Intermittent firing and gunshots have been heard from a distance.

As per information received, the clash occurred in the jungles of Bailadila, under the Kirandul police station limits. While the encounter is yet to be concluded, security forces have recovered several Naxalite bodies along with SLR rifles, firearms, other weapons, and explosives from the scene.

Dantewada District SP Gaurav Rai informed the media that based on verified intelligence regarding a large number of gathering of Naxalites in the Bailadila hills near Purangel and Loha village, a joint team of DRG, CRPF personnel, and district police was dispatched for a night operation. The team surrounded the Naxalites of the West Bastar Division Committee in their core area. When the Naxalites realized they were surrounded, they opened fire on the security forces, in defence security forces also retaliated. The exchange of fire continued upto the morning.

Further details will be shared with the media once the bodies reach the headquarters, the senior police officer said. "We have full faith in the courage of our jawans and soon the whole Bastar is free of Naxals and it will become a valley of peace", said Vijay Sharma, Home Minister, Chhattisgarh.