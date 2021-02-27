Chhattisgarh: 3rd peace marathon held in Naxal headquarters Abhujmad

Raipur: The third edition of 21 kilometers long Abujhmad Peace Marathon was successfully held on Saturday in highly naxal affected district Narayanpur.
Anish Thapa of Hyderabad remained in first position. He completed a 21 km long marathon run in 55.19 minutes. Meanwhile, in the women category Kumari Ritu of Uttar Pradesh bagged first prize, an official communique said.
The winners who remained in first position provided cash prizes Rs1.21 lakh each.
The 21 km run from Narayanpur to Basing Bahar, the gateway of Abujhmad attracted a lot of enthusiastic runners from all over the country.
11,797 athletes across India made online registration, the communique said.
The Marathon was conducted with an objective of giving a new positive and vibrant identity to the Abhujhamad and Narayanpur as well as Bastar Region, Sundarraj P, Inspector General of Bastar Police said.
He also extended his heartiest congratulations to all the participants, who came to explore the unexplored part of Bastar.
Abujhmad is keen to host the fourth edition of the Marathon in 2022 in a grand manner, IG Bastar said.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)