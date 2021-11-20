Chhattisgarh: 1200 people reconvert to Hinduism under Ghar Wapsi Abhiyan

After a delay of two years, operation Ghar Wapsi (Home Return) again started in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur under the leadership of Bhartiya Janta Party leader Prabal Pratap Singh Judev. Jashpur Royal family prince, Prabal Pratap, son of Dilip Singh Judev, reportedly successfully reconverted the 1200 para-Christians into Hindu on Friday.

The photo received by FPJ showed Prabal Pratap was washing their feet under Ghar Wapsi Abhiyan - a system adopted by late Dilip Singh Judev.

It was claimed that these people converted themselves into Christianity owing to their poor economic and social status.

"After our men and organization associated with ‘Sangh’ continuously carried out their counselling they realized that they had done a mistake by converting themselves into Christianity", said Prabal Pratap while speaking to FPJ.

Advertisement

Under Ghar Wapsi campaign, a purification process was carried out under certain set of rules amid recitation of Mantra so that families can easily return to their own previous Sanatan Hindu religion, the Jashpur Royal family Prince said.

To bring the people to their own religion is only my motive, said Prabal Pratap.

"Several years back when I met Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, he instructed me to complete the mission started by my father for the protection of Hindu and I am doing my duty adhering the government rules", he added.

These families who returned to their old Hindu religion were reported converted into Christianity three generation back. Till the time under Baba (Prabal) we have reconverted 14,000 Christians into Hindu, said Anil, aide of Prabal Pratap.

As it was earlier envisaged that the presence of Mohan Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak of Rastriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) in Madkudeep in will definitely reignite the Hindu forces, recent happening has some connection to it, RD Sharma, a senior journalist said. But I don’t believe it will benefit BJP in long term.

In the Dilip Judev era, they claimed that they have re-converted 6 lakh Christians into Hindu then our population was only 4 lakhs, said Chhattisgarh Christian Forum (CCF) president Arun Pannalal.

Now, again they will release staggering figures of reconversion. Actually, this is nothing but only a propaganda under which they put their own people and go for photo ops to impress their bosses, we are not worried, said Pannalal.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 09:55 PM IST