Chhattisgarh: 100 hours on, rescue ops for 11-year-old boy who fell in borewell continue

Raipur: More than 100 hours passed, the battle to save minor Rahul Sahu is still under way.

Notably, a 11-year-old mentally weak boy Rahul Sahul mistakenly fell into an 80-feet deep borewell pit at Pihrid village of Janjgir Champa district of Chhattisgarh, on Friday. The borewell hole was dug in the backyard of the victim’s father, was mistakenly left open and uncovered and the incident occurred.

After the matter was brought to the attention of district administration, subsequently the rescue works started and the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel personally monitored the situation and gave all necessary instructions to the concerned administrative officers.

Rescue teams, experts from district, state to national level including National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Army, a specialized robotic team from Gujarat, South Eastern CoalFields, Balco, district administration and others are contributing their best, but change in climatic condition, seeping of water into the borewell pit, hard rocks have troubled the situation.

Despite these challenges, neither little Rahul withdrew his courage, nor the rescue teams.

As it is maiden, such a mammoth rescue lifesaving operation in the state, from media to common people all eyes were reported concentrated on the operation.

It has been reported mass prayers were organized for the safe rescue and wellbeing of the child and in no time, he will be rescued safely.

Only a distance of a few inches to a few minutes left in the completion of the successful rescue operation, said a government official.

CM Baghel tweeted, all the good wishes of the public are with Rahul, we will rescue him safely.

Despite all odds, the boy put on a brave face and continuously fought for his life, it is a big thing, one rescuing officer said.