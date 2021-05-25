Chennai school teacher arrested on sexual harassment charges

Chennai: The Chennai police on Tuesday arrested, Rajagopalan, a Commerce and Accountancy teacher of the leading Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan (PSBB) Senior Secondary School, on charges of sexually harassing girl students. He was remanded in judicial custody till June 8 by the special judge trying POCSO cases. A number of girl students had accused him of inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment – in one instance he turned up in a bath towel for an online class.

Police said his laptop and mobile phone, which have been confiscated, are being examined for incriminating electronic evidence. “We have booked him under the provisions of the POCSO Act as well as Information Technology Act among others,” an officer said.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights also wrote to the State Director General of Police notifying that it has taken suo-motu cognisance of the issue based on newspaper reports, and asked for strict action to be taken under the relevant sections of the POCSO Act. “An action taken report along with authenticated copies of relevant documents may be shared with the Commission within three days of the receipt of this letter,” it said.

Separately, the Child Welfare Committee (Chennai South) issued summons to the PSBB dean and principal asking them to appear before it for an inquiry on May 31.

Meanwhile, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said a proposal to set up an exclusive committee to handle complaints of sexual harassment from students was being examined.

The PSBB in a statement said it would extend cooperation to the police in the investigation but reiterated that it had not received complaints from students in the past.