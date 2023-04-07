Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express to be inaugurated tomorrow: All you need to know

Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express: All you need to know | PTI

On April 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two new Vande Bharat trains, one between Secunderabad and Tirupati and the other between Chennai and Coimbatore.

The introduction of the two trains will bring the tally of the country's indigenous semi-high-speed trains to 13.

After the Chennai-Mysore Vande Bharat Express, this will be the second Vande Bharat Express train from Chennai.

Capacity

The train will have eight coaches, including one executive coach, and can carry 530 passengers.

Route

The train will run between Chennai and Coimbatore covering a distance of 495.28 in 6 hours and 10 minutes and will stop at Tiruppur, Erode, and Salem. The train will run on all days except Wednesdays.

Ticket Price

The ticket price of the Vande Bharat Express between Chennai and Coimbatore has not yet been decided.

The scheduled arrival and departure timings of the train would be decided after the formal inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled on April 8, the officials said.

Welcoming the train, various industrial and trade bodies said it would help increase trade, and sought a similar train to Thiruvananthapuram from Coimbatore, covering Palani, Tirunelveli and Madurai.