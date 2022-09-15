Chennai: 2 women techies mowed down by speeding driver

Representational pic |

Chennai: Two female software professionals were killed after getting dashed by a speeding car when they were crossing the road in Chennai's IT corridor, incident took place on Wednesday night.

The software professionals have been identified as S Lavanya and R Lakshmi, both age 23 year, worked as analysts at HCL State Street Service. At around 11.30 pm on Wednesday, they were on their way home when a Honda City rammed them.

The driver, identified as Motheesh Kumar (20), has been arrested. He surrendered. According to the findings of an investigation, he works with his father, a paper plate manufacturer. A senior police officer told the news agency that Kumar was driving his vehicle at a very high speed.

"The car appears to have run at a high speed of around 130 km per hour. The young women worked as analysts with HCL State Street Service, and they were heading home, "the officer said.

One of them was killed on the spot, while the other succumbed in a hospital.

Lavanya was from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, and Lakshmi was from Kerala's Palakkad.

The IT corridor has a toll road, tech companies, and a huge residential population. The resident alleged that it lacks enough zebra crossings, which forces walkers to take risks and cross roads in the middle of heavy traffic. "The highways department is lazy about this. Either they ought to provide zebra crossings with signal safety or construct overhead bridges for the convenience of pedestrians" informed a senior police officer.