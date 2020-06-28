Check out this hilarious Twitter spat between BJP's Tajinder Singh Bagga and Congress

BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is known to take a jibe at the Opposition party and it is quite evident. And he often gets involved in a Twitter spat and we gotta admit that it is hilarious to watch them involve in one.

Well, Bagga, once again, took a jibe at Congress on Twitter. This time the Twitter spat took a new turn and Bagga and Congress tweets will surely make you laugh. Recently, INC Chhattisgarh had tweeted in Hindi, "Jhoot ka adds, J P ....??" Now, it isn't that hard to guess the name.

Bagga promptly replied to the tweet and said "Khoon ka Gandhi, Rajiv....???"