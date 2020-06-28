Check out this hilarious Twitter spat between BJP's Tajinder Singh Bagga and Congress

BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is known to take a jibe at the Opposition party and it is quite evident. And he often gets involved in a Twitter spat and we gotta admit that it is hilarious to watch them involve in one.
Well, Bagga, once again, took a jibe at Congress on Twitter. This time the Twitter spat took a new turn and Bagga and Congress tweets will surely make you laugh. Recently, INC Chhattisgarh had tweeted in Hindi, "Jhoot ka adds, J P ....??" Now, it isn't that hard to guess the name.
Bagga promptly replied to the tweet and said "Khoon ka Gandhi, Rajiv....???"
It is imperative to note that, earlier, Bagga had tweeted: "Good Morning @IYC Rajiv Gandhi is Murderer."
Bagga had tweeted, "I don't agree with @sambitswaraj Ji, He said Rajiv Gandhi killed 3000 people. I want to say it's just official figure, unofficial figure is more than 5000. Rajiv Gandhi is Murderer."
An FIR was filed against him at Kanker in Chhattisgarh, for using offensive language against former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and for trying to disturb communal harmony.
Coming back to the Twitter spat, it seems that now Congress' Twitter handle of other states too have joined the spat. Replying to Bagga's tweet, INC Bihar tweeted, " Baap churata that sulab sochalaya ka magga, bete ka naam rakha Tajinder....???"
Wait, the spat went on next level. Bagga immediately replied, "Uss magge mein daal ke beer, beer bar wali karti this cheer."
Here's how Twitter reacted to their spat;