Cheating in recruitment exams to be made cognizable and non-bailable offence: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur: Facing allegations of irregularities in the recently held Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) exam, the Rajasthan government has now decided to make cheating and paper leak a cognizable and non-bailable offence and the provision of punishment in such cases will be increased from 3 to 7 years. The government will soon introduce an ordinance regarding this.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by CM Ashok Gehlot on Sunday. Gehlot directed the officials to take strict action in cases of cheating, paper leak and other irregularities in recruitment exams. "The government officials and employs found involved in such cases will be terminated from the services", said Gehlot in the meeting.

Notably, the state government is facing allegations of paper leak in the recently held REET exam and opposition BJP and group of unemployed youth is protesting against the government and demanding a CBI investigation in the matter.

Though the police have arrested the main culprits in the paper leak case, BJP is alleging that the culprits are associated with the Congress party leaders thus we cannot rely on the state investigative agency.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 09:11 PM IST