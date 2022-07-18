Chattisgarh: Nude protest near Rajbhawan against caste-based discrimination | FPJ

Members of the Satnami sect staged a nude protest in proximity to the Governor House in the capital city Raipur on Monday alleging that discrimination based on caste has not ended yet.

As the protest in front of the district collectorate was unprecedented and carried out without permission, the police raided the residence and other locations of the protestors.

Around half a dozen agitators were detained by the police for staging demonstrations without having permission in the high-security zone.

One of the protesters, Sunder Lahre, posted a video in which a group of nude demonstrators were spotted moving towards Rajbhawan.

Lahre alleged apathy toward the government and system compelled them to take such an extreme step. Our grievances remained unaddressed, Lahre complained. Other agitators mentioned discrimination, injustice, atrocities towards the youth of the Satnami Sect not ended yet.

"Our faith in the constitution and Indian system is shaking and protest is the outcome of it. More youth of his community have staged demonstrations in other districts," one agitator added.

The police team which foiled the protest and detained the protestors were seen moving with towels and lungis in their hands.