Chattisgarh CM Baghel instructs Congress MLAs to improve their performance or be prepared to suffer major damage

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who conquered all sorts of political challenges and emerged as a strong Other Backward Caste mass leader on the national front warned the Congress MLAs to either improve their performance in their respective constituencies or be prepared to suffer major damage. The CM warned Congress MLA while interacting with the media in Raipur.

He warned the Congress MLAs to work hard so that his government can deliver their best to its public.

Last assembly elections, out of 90 seats, Congress won 70 seats of the legislative assembly, a landslide victory and uprooted BJP from power, which ruled the state for 15 years.

Now, Congress wants to repeat the charisma but the survey report which was recently tabled before the CM portrayed another narrative. This irked the CM and he finally warned such MLAs either improve their performance or might have to lose their seat.

CM said he is closely monitoring their performance as well as their report card.

Sources within the Congress Party said incompetence may lead to change in Congress candidate face. As the report card of more than 20% of seats was unsatisfactory, there are chances those candidates will not be provided with a ticket this time.

One Congress leader said this time tickets will be provided to the candidates whose winnability will be the highest. Secondly, Baghel's consent definitely acts as a ticket deciding factor.

A day ago, FPJ published a report in which it was outlined that in some place’s performance of Congress MLAs continuously degraded.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 11:22 PM IST