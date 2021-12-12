Chattisgarh assembly winter session begins from Monday, chances of frequent ruckus and adjournment of proceedings will increase

The Winter session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly will begin from December 13 to 17,2021. Despite the temperature in the state slumping down, the assembly session will raise the temperature, followed by adjournments, heated debate, walkouts and others, experts predicted.

Meanwhile, Chandrashekhar Gangrade, Principal Secretary (PS)’s letter issued on Sunday said, during the assembly session, apart from financial matters, several government-related works will be taken up by the House. All the preparation related to the smooth functioning of the assembly session have been completed, the PS said.

The first day of the session will begin with paying tribute to the departed souls including the ex-members of Chhattisgarh assembly, assembly of MP, ministers, and army jawans and officers who lost their lives in the unfortunate helicopter accident of December 8. These include ex-MLA Devrat Singh, ex-MP Lok Sabha GP Anuragi, ex-Minister Rajinder Pal Singh Bhatia, ex-MLA Yudhvir Sing Deo, Manuram Kashyap, Mulchand Khandelwal, and members of Armed forces including General Bipin Rawat, the official communique said.

Apart from it, the Congress government said, it completed its preparations related to the smooth functioning of the assembly session.

Moreover, the major opposition parties BJP and Chhattisgarh Janata Congress (J) and other parties made statements that they will try their best to hold the government accountable against the promises of welfare and development it made with the public of the state.

BJP leaders said, they will gherao the government over the issues related to massive corruption in government schemes, issue of paddy procurement, unemployment allowances, degraded quality of health services and others. Meanwhile, CJC(J) said it will hold the government accountable for land grabbing, snatching of jobs from SHG groups and others.

However, this time AAP leaders also warned that they will do gherao of the government on the issues of farmers and paddy procurement.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 08:55 PM IST