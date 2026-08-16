ChatGPT Helps Goa Man Find Lost Clogs Outside Ujjain Temple | AI Representational Image

A Goa-based man turned to ChatGPT to find his missing footwear outside the Mahakal Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, using the AI chatbot to scan photographs of crowded shoe racks and identify his pair.

Shubhang Borkar shared a video of the experiment on Instagram four days ago, titled "Used ChatGPT to find my lost clogs".

AI turns phone into footwear scanner

Borkar, who describes himself as "hacker on weekdays (cybersec), explorer on weekends", filmed rows of footwear outside the temple after struggling to locate his clogs among the crowded racks.

He opened ChatGPT and uploaded photographs of the footwear, along with a separate image showing what his clogs looked like. Borkar informed the chatbot that he was at the Mahakal Temple and had misplaced his footwear among the shoes left outside.

He then asked ChatGPT to scan the footwear and identify his pair.

ChatGPT searches crowded racks

As the search continued, Borkar photographed different sections of the shoe racks and sent the images to ChatGPT, allowing the chatbot to analyse them for a possible match.

After examining the photographs, the AI tool eventually directed him towards a specific pair, helping him locate his missing clogs.

Using ChatGPT to find lost clogs in India is crazy. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/EonUof4IXi — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) August 14, 2026

A quirky real-world use of AI

The video captures how an otherwise routine but frustrating search for footwear outside a crowded temple became an unusual application of artificial intelligence.

Borkar's experiment showed how a smartphone and an AI chatbot could be used to tackle a simple everyday problem that would otherwise require manually searching through rows of similar-looking shoes.