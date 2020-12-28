Chartered flights avoid Mumbai airport to bypass Maha govt's COVID-19 quarantine rules

The chartered flights coming from abroad are packed with foreigners arriving for X-mas and New Year holidays, but they are avoiding Mumbai and disembarking at airports in other states to evade the mandatory quarantine conditions imposed by the Maharashtra government.

The travel agencies which are handling the Indian leg of their travel plans say they are flooded with requests by chartered flight operators seeking connecting domestic flights for their passengers who wanted to reach Mumbai.

The top destinations of these chartered flights are Goa, Dubai and Maldives.

In light of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) strain that has been detected in the United Kingdom (UK), the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra state government has issued an order to include Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for international passengers arriving from Europe, South Africa, and the Middle East.

According to the new order, asymptomatic passengers who have arrived in the aforementioned flights will not be required to immediately undergo an RT-PCR test. Instead, they will now be taken to a "paid institutional quarantine facility (hotel)".