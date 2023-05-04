 Char Dham Yatra update: Kedarnath road route temporarily closed after part of Bhairav glacier breaks away; videos surface
Kedarnath Dham opened its doors for pilgrims today on April 25. And days later in May, the route shut due to a glacier breaking away

ANIUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 06:34 PM IST
article-image
Uttarakhand: The Yatra route towards Kedarnath Dham has been closed after a fragment of a glacier broke at Bhairon in the afternoon, an official said on Thursday. WATCH VIDEO:

"Due to the breaking of the glacier again at Bhairon Glacier at 2:25 pm, the Yatra route has been completely closed for movement," an official said.

Avoid padyatra (on foot)

In this regard, Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mayur Dixit appealed to the pilgrims to avoid going on foot towards Kedarnath Dham.

"The pilgrims going on foot to Kedarnath Dham should not go until the Yatra route is completely smooth," he said.

Helicopter services available

He further mentioned that passengers can take helicopter services if they want to have darshan at Kedarnath Dham.

"The DM has asked the passengers to be safe at the place where they are. He also said that the passengers who want to have darshan could visit Kedarnath Dham through the heli service," an official statement said.

Yesterday the route between Bhairav and Kuber Gadere was closed after a glacier broke in the region.

On May 2, an orange alert was also issued in the region in the wake of incessant snowfall.

"The route has been closed due to the arrival of a glacier between Bhairav and Kuber Gadere on the Kedarnath walking route. Due to this, there may also be a delay in starting the journey on Thursday," an official said.

"He instructed the DDRF, SDRF, NDRF and police personnel deployed on both the glaciers on the Yatra route to take special care of their own safety and the safety of the pilgrims," it added.

More about the shrine and Char Dham Yatra

The Kedarnath temple is one of the most revered temples in the country dedicated to Lord Shiva and people from across the country visit the temple during the six months when the temple is open.

The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages in India. This pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri - nestled high up in the Himalayas. 

Read Also
Watch video: Kedarnath Temple opens for devotees, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami offers prayers
article-image

