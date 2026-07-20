Char Dham Yatra Suspended Temporarily As Heavy Rain Triggers Landslides In Uttarakhand | BizareXpedition

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Monday suspended the Char Dham Yatra until further orders as incessant rainfall, landslides and adverse weather conditions continued to disrupt the pilgrimage routes across the hill state.

The decision came after the India Meteorological Department issued Red and Orange alerts for several districts, prompting the administration to put pilgrim safety above all other considerations.

Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey directed district magistrates and officials along the Yatra route to ensure that pilgrims already travelling are shifted to safe locations. They have also been instructed not to allow further movement until the affected roads are restored and certified safe for travel.

Officials have been asked to keep pilgrims informed through regular advisories and ensure that only verified information is circulated through the media and official communication channels.

The state administration said the suspension was a preventive measure taken in view of the prevailing weather conditions and repeated landslides on the pilgrimage routes. The Yatra will resume only after authorities are satisfied that travel conditions have returned to normal.

Pilgrims have been urged to ignore rumours, rely only on official updates and follow instructions issued by district administrations until the weather improves.

Heavy rainfall has also pushed up water levels in the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers in Rudraprayag district, bringing both close to their warning marks. The rising rivers have submerged ghats developed under the Namami Gange project.

The district administration has placed all departments on high alert as intermittent rain and dense fog continue to affect the region. According to official figures, Rudraprayag received 22 mm of rainfall during the past 24 hours, while Ukhimath recorded 77 mm and Jakholi 53 mm.

Authorities said the Alaknanda was flowing at 625 metres and the Mandakini at 624.15 metres, both nearing warning levels. Water levels were also monitored at Ganganagar and Gaurikund as officials kept a close watch on the situation.

The District Emergency Operations Centre has directed all departments to maintain full preparedness to respond to any rain-related incidents. Residents and pilgrims have been advised to stay away from riverbanks and remain alert until the weather stabilises.