Chaos At Bengaluru Airport As Nepal-Bound Passengers Protest Against After Air India Express Fails To Land Twice | File Photo

Tension erupted at Kempegowda International Airport on Friday after passengers travelling to Kathmandu staged a protest against Air India Express, alleging serious mismanagement over two consecutive days.

According to passengers, the flight departed Bengaluru at 10:30 am on Thursday but returned without landing in Kathmandu. Travellers claimed no clear explanation was provided regarding the sudden turnaround.

Second Attempt Ends in Lucknow Diversion

The same aircraft reportedly departed again on Friday morning for Nepal. However, it once again failed to land in Kathmandu and was diverted to Lucknow instead.

Passengers alleged they were kept seated inside the aircraft for several hours after landing in Lucknow without proper communication. Some claimed they remained confined inside the plane for an extended duration across both days.

“We were given no clear updates. We were just told to wait,” one passenger said.

Protest Inside Aircraft, Sit-In at Airport

After hours of uncertainty and mounting frustration, passengers began protesting inside the aircraft, prompting the airline to fly them back to Bengaluru.

Videos circulating online show travellers raising slogans and confronting airline staff over the disruption. Upon arrival in Bengaluru, several passengers staged a sit-in protest near the immigration area of the airport, demanding accountability and compensation.

CISF Steps In

Personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force intervened to calm the agitating passengers. However, many continued their protest, alleging their long-planned Nepal trip had been derailed, resulting in financial losses and emotional distress.

More than 40 Kannada-speaking passengers were reportedly among those affected.

There was no immediate official response from the airline regarding the incident.