Change yourself or there'll be changes: PM Modi tells BJP MPs; raises issue of attendance in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a parliamentary party meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre on Janpath Road in New Delhi, reported NDTV.

According to NDTV, during the meeting, PM Modi emphasised on the attendance of party MPs in Parliament, saying if they don't transform themselves, there could be changes with time.

On the issue of attendance, PM Modi said party MPs should regularly attend Parliament proceedings and remarked that when children are pointed out an issue again and again, even they don't repeat it.

"Please be regular in attending Parliament and meetings. It is not good for me to continuously stress about this (and treat you) like children. If you don't change yourself, there will be changes in due course," PM Modi said at a meeting of the BJP's parliamentary party in Delhi today, reported NDTV.

The poor attendance of BJP MPs has been flagged by PM Modi many times in the past also.

Union Ministers including Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, S Jaishankar, Pralhad Joshi, Jitendra Singh, were present in the party's parliamentary meeting along with BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 12:36 PM IST