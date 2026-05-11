Chandranath Rath Murder Case: 3 Arrested From UP, Bihar In Killing Of Suvendu Adhikari’s PA

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Kolkata: As the investigation into the murder of Chandranath Rath personal assistant to former BJP leader and current West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, continues, three people have been arrested. In a joint operation by the Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar police, the three men, identified as Vishal Srivastava, Raj Singh and Mayank, were arrested in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, NDTV reported.

The arrests were made after police tracked a UPI payment allegedly made by the killers at a toll booth in Bally near Kolkata.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the murder. Rath was on his way home when he was shot dead at point-blank range on Wednesday night between 10 pm and 10.10 pm.

He was seated in the front passenger seat of his SUV, a Mahindra Scorpio, and was less than 200 metres from his home in Madhyamgram, North 24 Parganas. A preliminary investigation revealed that Rath’s SUV was blocked by a silver-coloured Nissan Micra, following which bike-borne assailants shot him.

The killers then abandoned the Micra and fled using another car and a motorcycle.

Earlier investigations had revealed that the bike-borne assailants who shot Rath at point-blank range were using a stolen two-wheeler.