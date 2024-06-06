Chandrababu Naidu To Take Oath As Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister On June 12, Modi Likely To Attend: Report

Chandrababu Naidu | ANI Photo

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh has been rescheduled to June 12, according to a Times of India report. The ceremony was initially set for June 9 but was postponed to accommodate the swearing-in of Narendra Modi and the NDA cabinet on June 8.

The TDP is preparing a grand event in Amaravati, with Modi and other senior NDA leaders expected to attend, said the report. Naidu, who attended an NDA partners' meeting at Modi's residence, is likely to delay his oath-taking to participate in Modi's ceremony. He will visit Delhi again on June 7 for another NDA meeting, where the Union Cabinet is expected to be finalised, enabling the ministers' swearing-in on June 8.

Naidu's swearing-in will take place in Amaravati, a significant location for him. During his first term as Chief Minister in the newly bifurcated Andhra Pradesh since 2014, Naidu envisioned transforming Amaravati into a futuristic capital. However, his successor, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, halted these plans, proposing a 'three-capitals' system instead. Despite this, Naidu remains committed to making Amaravati the state capital.

TDP's Massive Victory In Assembly Polls

The TDP alliance achieved a landslide victory in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, prompting plans for an elaborate swearing-in ceremony on the banks of the River Krishna at Rayapudi in Amaravati. According to a report in the Deccan Chronicle, the original schedule had set the oath-taking for an auspicious time on June 9, but the need to attend Modi's event in Delhi necessitated a change.

Amaravati holds personal significance for Naidu. On October 22, 2015, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for the city, with Naidu present. Naidu has reaffirmed his commitment to continue developing Amaravati as the state capital and pursuing his vision for the city.

The TDP leadership is now consulting priests to identify auspicious times for the new date of June 12. Preparations for the ceremony are underway, with materials such as scaffolding, tables, lighting, and sound systems transported to Rayapudi. These items, moved in 12 trucks, were parked on the Amaravati Seed Access Road and will be deployed for the ceremony on the rescheduled date, said the report.