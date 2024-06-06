 Chandrababu Naidu To Take Oath As Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister On June 12, Modi Likely To Attend: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChandrababu Naidu To Take Oath As Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister On June 12, Modi Likely To Attend: Report

Chandrababu Naidu To Take Oath As Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister On June 12, Modi Likely To Attend: Report

Naidu's oath-taking was postponed due to Modi and the NDA cabinet's swearing-in ceremony which is scheduled on June 8, said the report.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, June 06, 2024, 09:02 AM IST
article-image
Chandrababu Naidu | ANI Photo

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh has been rescheduled to June 12, according to a Times of India report. The ceremony was initially set for June 9 but was postponed to accommodate the swearing-in of Narendra Modi and the NDA cabinet on June 8.

The TDP is preparing a grand event in Amaravati, with Modi and other senior NDA leaders expected to attend, said the report. Naidu, who attended an NDA partners' meeting at Modi's residence, is likely to delay his oath-taking to participate in Modi's ceremony. He will visit Delhi again on June 7 for another NDA meeting, where the Union Cabinet is expected to be finalised, enabling the ministers' swearing-in on June 8.

Naidu's swearing-in will take place in Amaravati, a significant location for him. During his first term as Chief Minister in the newly bifurcated Andhra Pradesh since 2014, Naidu envisioned transforming Amaravati into a futuristic capital. However, his successor, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, halted these plans, proposing a 'three-capitals' system instead. Despite this, Naidu remains committed to making Amaravati the state capital.

TDP's Massive Victory In Assembly Polls

The TDP alliance achieved a landslide victory in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, prompting plans for an elaborate swearing-in ceremony on the banks of the River Krishna at Rayapudi in Amaravati. According to a report in the Deccan Chronicle, the original schedule had set the oath-taking for an auspicious time on June 9, but the need to attend Modi's event in Delhi necessitated a change.

Read Also
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: NDA Meeting Video Shows PM Modi Sharing Light Moment With...
article-image

Amaravati holds personal significance for Naidu. On October 22, 2015, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for the city, with Naidu present. Naidu has reaffirmed his commitment to continue developing Amaravati as the state capital and pursuing his vision for the city.

The TDP leadership is now consulting priests to identify auspicious times for the new date of June 12. Preparations for the ceremony are underway, with materials such as scaffolding, tables, lighting, and sound systems transported to Rayapudi. These items, moved in 12 trucks, were parked on the Amaravati Seed Access Road and will be deployed for the ceremony on the rescheduled date, said the report.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Sees Decline In Vote Percentage By 5.32% Points, Congress...

Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Sees Decline In Vote Percentage By 5.32% Points, Congress...

UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mayawati Fails To Secure Win While Chandra Shekhar Azad Bags Nagina...

UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mayawati Fails To Secure Win While Chandra Shekhar Azad Bags Nagina...

Chandrababu Naidu To Take Oath As Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister On June 12, Modi Likely To Attend:...

Chandrababu Naidu To Take Oath As Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister On June 12, Modi Likely To Attend:...

VIDEO: Fitness Influencer Rajat Dalal Arrested For Abducting, Assaulting & Torturing Student Over...

VIDEO: Fitness Influencer Rajat Dalal Arrested For Abducting, Assaulting & Torturing Student Over...

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Muslim Representation In Parliament At All-Time Low

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Muslim Representation In Parliament At All-Time Low