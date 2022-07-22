Chandra Shekhar Azad birth anniversary: Know about interesting facts about revolutionary fighter

Indian freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad | File picture

Chandra Shekhar Azad, who was popularly known as 'Azad', was one of the most notable Indian revolutionaries who participated in India's freedom struggle at a very young age. He inspired youths in a fight for the nation's independence.

His popular saying- "If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not if service to the motherland," still inspires the youth of the country to work for the betterment of the nation.

Born on July 23, 1906 in Madhya Pradesh, Azad's mother wanted him to study and become a great Sanskrit scholar. He was, thus, sent off to Kashi Vidyapeeth, Banaras to study.

Facts about Chandra Shekhar Azad