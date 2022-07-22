e-Paper Get App

Chandra Shekhar Azad birth anniversary: Know about interesting facts about revolutionary fighter

Chandra Shekhar Azad, who was popularly known as Azad, was one of the most notable Indian revolutionaries who participated in India's freedom struggle at a very young age.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 22, 2022, 04:34 PM IST
Indian freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad | File picture

Chandra Shekhar Azad, who was popularly known as 'Azad', was one of the most notable Indian revolutionaries who participated in India's freedom struggle at a very young age. He inspired youths in a fight for the nation's independence.

His popular saying- "If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not if service to the motherland," still inspires the youth of the country to work for the betterment of the nation.

Born on July 23, 1906 in Madhya Pradesh, Azad's mother wanted him to study and become a great Sanskrit scholar. He was, thus, sent off to Kashi Vidyapeeth, Banaras to study.

Facts about Chandra Shekhar Azad

  • His real name was Chandra Shekhar Tiwari. Many people fondly referred to him as Azad, Baraj, Pandit ji.

  • He hailed from Alirajpur's Bhabra (British India), now Madhya Pradesh.

  • Azad joined the Non-Cooperation Movement at the age of 15 in 1922.

  • After the suspension of the movement, he joined the Hindustan Republican Association (HRA) that was formed by Ram Prasad Bismil.

  • Azad became popular after he took part in the 1925 Kakori Train robbery and assassination of John Saunders in 1928, who was the assistant superintendent of police.

  • He was arrested and presented before district magistrate Justice Reverand Tomson Kregate where he got his name Azad, his father's name as Swatantrata (Independence), and his residence as Jail.

  • Azad and his companion Sukhdev Raj were having a chat at Allahabad's Alfred Park, where someone tipped off Sir JRH Nott-Brower, the CID chief of the police, about his presence in the park.

  • As police surrounded the area, Azad hid behind a tree and after a long shootout, he shot himself with his last bullet.

