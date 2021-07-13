Chandigarh: Schools, coaching institutes, cinema halls and spas to reopen from July 19; check details here

Meanwhile, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

With no fatalities being reported in the day, the death toll stood at 809 for the union territory.

The number of active cases in Chandigarh is 93, the medical bulletin said.

Punjab, on the other hand, registered 119 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday. Five more fatalities took the death toll to 16,193, the medical bulletin said.

Five deaths each were reported from Amritsar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Mansa and Tarn Taran.

The death toll also includes two fatalities which were not reported earlier, according to the bulletin.

The number of active cases stand at 1,494, it said.

With 198 people recovering from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,80,027 in the state, it said.

