Chandigarh Mayoral Elections: BJP Wins With 16 Votes; Manoj Sonkar To Be New Mayor |

Chandigarh: In another historic triumph for the saffron party, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Chandigarh mayoral elections on Tuesday with 16 votes to its mayor candidate Manoj Sonkar. The Congress mayor candidate got 12 votes while 8 votes were declared as invalid in the elections.

