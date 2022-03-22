Chandigarh administration declares March 23 as public holiday; to be observed as Shahidi Diwas of Bhagat Singh

Chandigarh administration declared March 23 as public holiday; to be observed as Shahidi Diwas of Bhagat Singh, reported ANI.

Earlier today, The Punjab government has declared a public holiday on March 23, on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru were hanged to death on this day but the spark that they lit up led to India’s freedom in 1947 and their contribution to that fight can never be forgotten.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh was an Indian socialist revolutionary who became a martyr at the age of 23. He still remains an inspiration for a million people. He is considered one of the most influential revolutionaries of the Indian Independence Movement. He sacrificed his life for our country and 16 years after his death, India won freedom.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 07:53 PM IST