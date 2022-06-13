Chandigarh admin issues fresh advisory in view of rising COVID cases; here's a list of all dos and dont's

PTI

In the view of rising COVID-19 cases, Chandigarh Administration on Monday issued a fresh advisory and appealed the citizens to strictly adhere to COVID Appropriate Behavior (CAB) at all public places.

Following are the Do's & Don'ts to be followed according to the administration.

Do's

1. Always wear mask in public places to cover your mouth and nose.

2. Cover your nose and mouth with handkerchief/tissue while sneezing and coughing.

3. Throw used tissues into closed bins immediately after use.

4. Avoid close contact settings, crowds and dosed spaces.

5. Must maintain social distance (minimum one metre) in public places.

6. Practice frequent hand washing. Wash hands with soap and water or use alcohol based hand rub. Wash hands even if they are visibly clean.

7. Avoid unnecessary travel.

8. See a doctor if you feel unwell (fever, difficulty in breathing and cough). while visiting doctor wear mask to cover your mouth & nose.

9. If you have these signs/symptoms please call COVID helpline numbers: - 1075 or 9779558282

10. All residents are hereby advised to get the booster dose of COVID vaccine and get their children vaccinated too.

Dont's

1. Avoid close contact with anyone, if you're experiencing cough and fever.

2. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with your hands.

3. Do not spit in public places