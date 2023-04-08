Chakravarthy Sulibele: All you need to know about the Yuva Brigade founder | Twitter/@astitvam

Chakravarthy Sulibele was born on April 9, 1980, in Honnavar. After finishing high school at Vivekananda High School in Sulibele, he attended Jain College in Bengaluru for his pre-university studies.

He then enrolled at Bhatkal's Anjuman Engineering College to study computer science. Chakravarthy dropped out of college in the middle of the semester to join the Azaadi Bachao Andolan as a volunteer Sanchaalak for the Sanghatan, inspired by Rajiv Dixit.

Sulibele founded Yuva Brigade

He founded Yuva Brigade, an organisation dedicated to teaching young people about patriotism and the commitment that troops provide to their country.

In the run-up to the 2019 General Elections, he formed Team Modi with the goal of re-electing Modi as Prime Minister.

He went to all 28 districts, attracting large crowds of young people from all over the state.

Sulibele is well-known for his nationalist speeches, which primarily support right-wing politics.

On Twitter on July 20, 2020, supporters of various political parties attempted to troll him with below the belt hashtags. Despite claims that they were trending, it had no effect on his charisma and influence among his followers.