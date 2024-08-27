'Chai, Bakarwadi & Sachin Tendulkar': Chitale Bandhu's Heartwarming Ad Film Commemorating Brand's 75th Year Hits It Out Of The Park; Watch Video

Chitale Bandhu's ad film to commemorate the brand's 75 years featuring India's batting great and master blaster Sachin Tendulkar is an absolute delight and takes the '90s kids a trip down the memory lane. The brand, known for its bakarwadi (popular snacks in Maharashtra) among other products, has come up with an ad film that is as heartwarming as it is memorable.

The ad film is a masterpiece in the art of storytelling. Featuring the 'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar in a story woven around 'chai and bakarwadi' around cricket and hostel life, the ad leaves a sweet and unforgettable taste and the fans are likely to ask for more even when the ad ends.

Premise

The ad shows an old retired teacher about to meet one of his students at the hostel who has requested a meeting with him. Though the professor doesn't remember the student when he spoke to him on phone, he immediately recognises the student who is now all grown up and a professional as Aditya Deshmukh of Akola from the batch of 2001.

We learn as the ad goes ahead that the student is taking his retired teacher to see his new venture. The elderly teacher is accompanied by his wife and all three are sitting in a car. During the journey, the student who is now a professional gets nostalgic about his hostel days.

Enter Sachin Tendulkar

The student mentions to his retired sir's wife how during the hostel days at the time of exams, the teacher used to be awake along with the students and give them chai and bakarwadi as refreshment.

He also recalls how the now elderly and retired teacher used to put on videos of Sachin Tendulkar's batting on a VCR. The students, high on chai and bakarwadi, used to get all charged up watching Sachin's masterly innings and "go into exam with the confidence" that they could solve any question and hit it out of the park just like their hero, the country's hero - Sachin Tendulkar.

The Twist

However, the ad film puts a broad smile on everyone's faces as it turns out that the student takes his retired teacher to meet his favourite cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin greets the elderly couple and the teacher is left awstruck seeing his favourite batsman in front of him.

As they sit down to chat, Sachin shares how he loves chai and bakarwadi too after the couple take out a packet of Chitale Bandhu's bakarwadi. Meanwhile, the student narrates how his sir motivated them during their hostel days with chai, bakarwadi and videos of Sachin's batting.

Keeping The Tradition Alive

This is when a group of young girl cricketers come to meet Sachin. The master blaster takes the permission of the couple and chats to the young budding cricketers. The retired teacher then praised Tendulkar for keeping alive the tradition of sharing knowledge and grooming the future generation for the good, something that Chitale Bandhu has successfully strived and achieved over the years.