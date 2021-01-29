‘Chadar trek’ a fun-filled, chilly vacation

Ladakh

A large number of tourists visited 'Chadar trek' on the frozen Zanskar river in Ladakh on Thursday to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience filled with difficulties and delights. The tourists came to experience an enjoyable walk on the frozen river which is also known by its traditional name 'Chadar Trek.' Despite the dip in mercury, the tourists have not been deterred to enjoy the experience of a lifetime.

Experiencing the adventure here, Abhiuday, a tourist said that he has come to 'Chadar trek' after being recommended by his friend. "My friend recommended me to experience the trek once. I am very happy that I came here, I would have regretted for the lifetime if I did not listen to him," Abhiuday told ANI.

He said it was almost a one-time experience as people barely think to visit a place that has a -35°C temperature.