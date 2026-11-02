'CGDHQ-3 Coordinates, ICGS C-448 Executes': Indian Coast Guard Rescues Fisherman Who Fell Overboard 54 NM Off Surathkal, Rushes Him To Hospital | File photo

On 01 Nov 2026 at 1840 hrs, Remote Operating station (ROS), New Mangalore, received a distress call over VHF regarding a medical emergency onboard IFB SHIV SAGAR, approximately 54 NM off Surathkal lt house. The incident involved a fisherman who had accidentally fallen overboard while recovering an entangled fishing net, resulting in drowning-related distress and aspiration of seawater into the lungs. The distress information was promptly acted upon by CGDHQ-3 in swiftly coordinating the response and directing ICGS C-448 for immediate medical evacuation, recognising the urgency and criticality of the casualty's condition.

ICGS C-448 was mobilised at short notice and promptly proceeded to the casualty vessel. The unconscious fisherman was successfully recovered onboard and administered immediate first aid by the ship's Medical Assistant. Considering the casualty's persistent unconscious state due to suspected aspiration of seawater, expeditious evacuation and speedy transfer to a hospital for advanced medical intervention were accorded utmost priority. The casualty was promptly transferred ashore at New Mangalore Port post entering harbour and shifted by ambulance to the nearest hospital for emergency medical treatment. The casualty is presently reported to be stable and under medical care at the hospital.

The swift information relay by ROS (NML) with effective coordination and operational direction by CGDHQ-3, coupled with the prompt execution by ICGS C-448, exemplify the Indian Coast Guard's operational preparedness, seamless coordination and unwavering commitment towards safeguarding lives at sea.