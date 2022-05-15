Centre working on national tourism policy with cruise tourism as a priority sector, says Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that the Centre is currently working towards a Comprehensive Indian National Tourism Policy. "Cruise tourism will certainly be a priority sector, as it is one of the most vibrant and fast-growing sectors of the leisure and travel industry," he added.

Reddy further said, "Under the ambitious PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, tourism related infrastructure is also being developed with a focus on shipping, river tourism, forest and wildlife tourism." He was speaking on the concluding day of the first incredible India international cruise conference here in Mumbai.

Citing upcoming opportunities, Reddy said there are around 150 conferences planned at various places in the G-20 countries. "We may use these platforms for showcasing tourism potential in our country," he added. The Minister remarked, "The promotion of coastal tourism through Beach tourism, Lighthouse tourism and Cruise tourism will help communities such as fishing communities to find other livelihood opportunities and supplement their existing income."

According to the minister, under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, the Ministry of Tourism has sanctioned ten projects under coastal thematic circuits worth Rs 648.80 crore across various States / Union Territories. The government has also sanctioned Rs 228.61 crores for various projects on developing cruise terminals and related infrastructure at major ports under the ''Assistance to Central Agencies for Tourism Infrastructure Development'' scheme.

Eight MoUs were signed in the presence of Reddy, Minister of Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal and minister of state Shripad Naik. Of the 8 MoUs, four were by Mumbai Port.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 05:58 PM IST