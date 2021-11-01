Centre to resume biometric attendance for all levels of government employees starting 8th November

It has been decided to resume biometric attendance for all levels of government employees, with effect from 8th November, it shall be the responsibility of the Heads of the Department that the staff sanitize their hands, maintain physical distance, the Ministry of Personnel Public Grievances and Pensions Department of Personnel and Training said in a notice.

The undersigned is directed to refer to all the departments of the Indian government, whereby instructions regulating the attendance of Central Government employees with reduced staff, staggered timings, and exemption to certain categories and employees attending offices which were issued previously following the preventive measures to contain the spread of Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The government had also previously advised that the biometric attendance would remain suspended and physical attendance registers maintained until further notice.

The notice has been sent to all Ministries/ Departments, Government of India. Prime Ministers Office, Cabinet Secretariat, and so on with regards to maintaining all Covid appropriate behaviors that include using sanitizer, wearing face masks, and keeping a safe distance as advised.

“Meetings, as far as possible, shall continue to be conducted on video conferencing and personal meetings with visitors, unless necessary in public interest, are to be avoided," the order stated. All officers and staff shall strictly follow COVID-appropriate behaviour at all times in offices, the Personnel Ministry said.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 05:38 PM IST