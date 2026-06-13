Centre Takes Possession Of Jaipur Polo Ground In Delhi After Court Declines Interim Relief To Indian Polo Association | VIDEO

L&DO officials take control of the Jaipur Polo Ground in Delhi after a court refused interim protection to the Indian Polo Association | ANI

New Delhi, June 13: The Centre on Saturday took physical possession of the 15.20-acre Jaipur Polo Ground in Delhi’s Race Course area after a district court declined to grant interim relief to the Indian Polo Association (IPA) against an eviction order issued last month.

Officials of the Land and Development Office (L&DO), under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, took control of the property following the May 20 eviction order that sought possession of the land for a “larger public purpose”. The government, however, has not disclosed what the land will be used for.

The move marks a significant step in the Centre’s ongoing efforts to reclaim prominent land parcels in Lutyens’ Delhi, even as legal challenges continue in courts.

Delhi: Officials of the Land & Development Office (L&DO) put up a notice after the Central Government took physical possession of the Jaipur Polo Ground in Delhi's Race Course area on Saturday, June 13, 2026. The notice declared the land as government property and warned against… pic.twitter.com/e5IpREFZF3 — IANS (@ians_india) June 13, 2026

Court Door Closes For IPA

The development comes days after the Delhi High Court directed a district court to decide the IPA’s plea seeking a stay on the eviction notice. The district court subsequently declined to grant interim relief, clearing the way for authorities to take possession of the ground.

Reacting to the development, the IPA described the eviction as “wrongful, arbitrary and contrary to law” and said it would pursue all available legal remedies to protect its rights and interests.

“As the matter is sub judice and ongoing, the Association does not propose to comment further at this stage,” said IPA counsel Major (Retd) Nirvikar Singh.

#WATCH | Delhi | Central Government takes physical possession of the Jaipur Polo Ground in Delhi’s Race Course area, with officials of the Land & Development Office (L&DO) putting up a notice at the site declaring the land to be government property and cautioning against any… pic.twitter.com/ywrdJoNWrs — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2026

Centre’s Larger Public Purpose

The Jaipur Polo Ground case has drawn attention because of its location in the heart of Delhi and concerns over the future use of the land. While the Centre has repeatedly cited a “larger public purpose”, it has so far not revealed any specific plans for the site.

Wider Push For Prime Delhi Land

The Jaipur Polo Ground is not the only property facing action from the L&DO. The agency has also issued eviction orders to the Delhi Gymkhana Club and the Delhi Race Club, saying their premises are required for a larger public purpose.

In the Delhi Gymkhana Club matter, the Delhi High Court on May 26 noted the Centre’s assurance that it would not take forcible possession of the colonial-era club by June 5 and observed that no interim order was required at that stage.

Justice Avneesh Jhingan also declined to interfere with the government's decision to terminate the perpetual lease of the club's 27.3-acre plot in Lutyens’ Delhi and posted the matter for hearing at the end of July. The proceedings have effectively given club members a reprieve until then.

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In another related case, the Delhi High Court last month set aside an order that had stayed a show-cause notice issued to the Delhi Race Club over its proposed eviction from an 84-acre property in Lutyens’ Delhi.

With possession of the Jaipur Polo Ground now taken and similar disputes continuing over other landmark properties, the legal battle over some of Delhi's most valuable land parcels appears far from over. (with inputs from agencies)

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