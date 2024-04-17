Centre Sets Up 6-Member Panel On LGBTQ+ Issues

Representational image

The Centre on Tuesday said it had constituted a six-member committee to examine various issues faced by the queer community in the country. The panel has been formed on the directions of the Supreme Court.

The SC had issued the directions in their judgment refusing to grant legal recognition to same-sex marriages on October 17 last year. In its ruling it stated that the issue was a matter for the Parliament to decide and not the courts. However, it directed the government to form a committee that will be headed by the Cabinet Secretary to look into the issues faced by the community.

The Cabinet secretary will be the chairperson of the committee and Secretary, Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, will be its convenor. The panel has been granted powers to co-opt experts and other officers if deemed necessary. The panel will examine measures that can be adopted to ensure there is no discrimination against LGBTQ+ people in access to goods and services, and measures that can be taken to ensure that the LGBTQ+ community does not face any threat of violence, harassment or coercion.

It will also look at measures to ensure that queer persons are not subjected to involuntary medical treatments and surgeries and will consider the mental health of queer persons. Lastly, the committee will look at how access to social welfare entitlements is provided to the community.