Centre Seeks Report From Bengal Over Alleged Protocol Lapses During President Droupadi Murmu's Visit

Kolkata: A day after President Droupadi Murmu attended a programme in West Bengal, the Central government on Sunday had sought a report from Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty over the lapses during the President's programme.

According to sources, the Union Home Secretary had sought reply of four questions as to why the Chief Minister didn’t receive and see of the President during her visit to the state? Why was there no water in the washroom setup for the President? The district magistrate, Darjeeling, the Commissioner of Police, Siliguri and the Additional District Magistrate are responsible. What action has been taken against them as the route which was chosen by the state administration for the President was filled with garbage.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a programme at the national capital slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for their behaviour during the President's visit to West Bengal.

Meanwhile, countering the claims of the central government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee showing a picture where President Murmu is standing while Pm Modi was sitting slammed Modi for sitting while the President was standing.

“They are teaching us culture? Is this the culture that the President is standing while the Prime Minister is sitting. The President had visited the state to attend a programme of a private organization. Whatever lapses have been there is the responsibility of that private organization and the state administration is not responsible for it. We didn’t get anything formally and moreover, I am at a dharna for the cause of common people. I cannot leave this demonstration,” said Mamata.