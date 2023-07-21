Centre Says India's Muslim Population In 2023 Estimated To Be Around 20 Crore

Representative image |

In response to a series of questions in Lok Sabha, Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Smriti Irani, provided a written reply stating that the estimated Muslim population in India for the year 2023 is approximately 19.7 crore. This information was given in reply to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mala Roy's queries.

Smriti Irani clarified that based on the Census 2011 data, Muslims constituted 14.2 percent of the total population. According to projections, their population is expected to reach 19.7 crore by 2023. As of the Census 2011 report, the Muslim population was recorded at 17.2 crore.

In a population projection report from July 2020, it was indicated that India's estimated population for the year 2023 would be 138.8 crore.

“Applying the same proportion of 14.2 percent, as was there in Census 2011, projected population of Muslims in 2023 would stand at 19.7 crore,” Smriti Irani said.

The Minister also provided details regarding the literacy rate, labor force participation, and access to essential amenities such as housing, bathrooms, and water.

However, the questions pertaining to population data concerning Pasmanda Muslims in the nation were left unanswered.

The set of three queries posed by the TMC leader included requests for countrywide population data on Muslims as of May 30. Additionally, she inquired if the government possessed any records of population data on Pasmanda Muslims and sought information regarding the socio-economic status of this community in the country.

Referring to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) for 2021-2022 conducted by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader stated that the literacy rate for Muslims aged seven years and above was recorded at 77.7 percent, while the labor force participation rate across all age groups in the community was 35.1 percent.

