Centre Plans To Bring Bill To Remove CJI From Committee To Select Chief Election Commissioner: Report

Supreme Court | File

According to reports, the central government has moved to exclude the Chief Justice of India (CJI) as a member of the selection committee that will choose Chief and other Election Commissioners of India.

SC's landmark verdict

The Supreme Court had in March, 2023, given a landmark verdict whose aim was to insulate the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and election commissioners (ECs) from the interference of executive's arm of the government.

"Norm will continue to hold good till a law on the issue is made by Parliament," SC bench had said.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice KM Joseph had held that this norm will continue to hold good till a law on the issue is made by Parliament. It was an unanimous verdict by the bench.

Govt Bill excludes CJI's name, say reports

The apex court had ruled that their appointments will be done by the President on the advise of a committee. The SC had said that the committee would have the Prime Minister, Leader Of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India as its member. However, the government bill tabled in Rajya Sabha excludes the name of the CJI, claimed reports.

Background of Bill

The bill to regulate the appointment, conditions of service and term of office of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners has been listed by the government in the Rajya Sabha.

The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill also seeks to set up a procedure for transaction of business by the Election Commission, reported news agency ANI.

