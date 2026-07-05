Centre Issues Notice To Meta Over Alleged Child Sexual Abuse Content In Instagram Ads; Seeks Reply Within 7 Days

The Centre has issued a notice to Meta after allegations emerged that paid advertisements on Instagram were used to promote access to child sexual exploitation and abuse material (CSEAM). The government has directed the company to remove such content immediately, explain how the advertisements were approved, and detail the safeguards it will implement to prevent similar incidents.

Government Directs Immediate Removal Of Alleged CSEAM Content

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Saturday served a notice to Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, ordering the immediate removal of all content that allegedly facilitated access to child sexual exploitation and abuse material (CSEAM).

According to sources, the ministry has sought a detailed explanation from the company within seven days, warning that failure to comply or furnish the required information could invite legal action under the Information Technology Act as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The notice also calls for urgent corrective measures to curb what the government described as the "algorithmic amplification" of content linked to child sexual abuse.

Action Follows BBC Investigation

The government's move follows a recent BBC investigation, which alleged that Meta's recommendation systems were promoting videos containing child sexual abuse material despite the company's existing moderation mechanisms.

The report also claimed that paid advertisements carrying search terms such as "rape video" and "child video" were displayed on Instagram. Users clicking on these advertisements were allegedly redirected to Telegram channels where such illegal content was being offered for sale.

These findings have raised concerns over the effectiveness of Meta's content moderation and advertising review processes, particularly as the company's advertising policies explicitly prohibit nudity, sexually explicit material and content involving child exploitation.

Government Seeks Answers On Ad Approval Process

In its notice, the government has asked Meta to explain how advertisements containing such keywords were approved for publication and what steps were taken after the allegations surfaced.

The ministry has also sought details of the safeguards the company intends to introduce to ensure that similar advertisements or content do not appear on its platforms in the future.

Sources told PTI that Meta cannot rely on intermediary protections if investigations establish that the company earned revenue from advertisements promoting child sexual abuse material.

"Even as an intermediary, Meta cannot take shelter under the third-party content defence where paid advertisements promoting child sexual abuse material are concerned. If the allegations are proven, the company will be held accountable for advertisements from which it generated revenue," a source said.

Meta Reiterates Zero-Tolerance Policy

Responding to PTI's queries on the BBC report, a Meta spokesperson said the company maintains a zero-tolerance policy against child sexual abuse material, including advertisements.

The spokesperson said Meta uses advanced artificial intelligence tools to proactively detect and remove violating content but acknowledged that the company remains in a continuous battle against offenders attempting to evade detection across its platforms, which collectively serve around 3.5 billion users.

Meta added that its specialist teams are constantly strengthening detection systems, developing new technologies to identify predators, blocking links to offending websites, and sharing intelligence with other technology companies to combat online child exploitation.

Read Also Indian Govt Issues Notice To Meta Over Child Sexual Exploitative Material In Instagram Ads

Legal Provisions

The Information Technology Act contains stringent provisions against publishing or transmitting electronic material depicting children in sexually explicit acts. Section 67B specifically criminalises the creation, publication, transmission, browsing, downloading, advertising or distribution of online child sexual abuse material.

The government's notice signals heightened scrutiny of digital platforms over their responsibility to detect, prevent and swiftly remove illegal child exploitation content, particularly when such material is allegedly promoted through paid advertising.