'Centre holding talks with farmer leaders not associated with the movement': Yogendra Yadav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government is holding talks with farmer leaders and organisations who are not associated the ongoing protest at all, said Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav on Wednesday. He was addressing a press conference at the Singhu border along with other farmer leaders from the Bhartiya Kisan Union and Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh.

"United Farmers Front today has written a letter to govt. It states that govt shouldn't question the letter written by United Farmers' Front previously as it was a unanimous decision. Govt's new letter is a fresh attempt to defame farmers' association," said Yadav. "We urge the govt not to repeat those meaningless amendments which we have rejected but come up with a concrete proposal in writing so that it can be made an agenda, and the process of negotiation can be started as soon as possible," he added.

Yogendra Yadav further said the government is constantly holding talks with "so-called" farmers leaders & organisations who are not associated with our movement at all. "This is an attempt to break our movement. Govt is dealing with protesting farmers, the way it deals with its opposition," he said.