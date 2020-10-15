Centre has completely failed to save North India from pollution: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has expressed concern over increasing pollution across Northern India due to stubble burning. Sisodia said, “this year, due to the corona crisis, stubble pollution is very deadly. The central government has completely failed to save North India from pollution.”



Sisodia has demanded immediate concrete steps from the Central Government to stop pollution in North India. Furthermore, he added that the Delhi Government is continuously making efforts to stop pollution throughout the year while the Central Government keeps sitting by idle and engages in tokenism when pollution levels increase.



Sisodia said this during a press conference held at the Media Center of the Delhi Secretariat. The Deputy Chief Minister pointed out that the smoke of crop burning from neighbouring states has started showing its effect this time also.



“The Delhi Government has consistently taken many concrete steps over the years to tackle pollution. We are also continuously seeing success in reducing Delhi’s pollution.



“Delhi's green zone has had a record increase, and a large number of new trees have been planted. The new Tree Transplantation policy has also been introduced so that the green zones continue to grow. Along with installing smog towers, and implementing e-vehicle policies, the number of buses has also been increased to encourage public transport,” said Sisodia at the conference.



Sisodia said that the Central Government's concern about pollution is seen only in these three months of pollution, while the Delhi government has been continuously working on it for years. Despite the Corona crisis, Delhi's Forest and Environment Minister Gopal Rai continues to work on the streets on multiple measures to prevent pollution.



Sisodia said that Parali (stubble burning) is not just a problem of Delhi neither is it a gift of Delhi. Entire North India is affected and disturbed by the problem of stubble burning, but the Central Government sits by idly. He described the Central Government as a complete failure when it comes to the matter of stopping pollution. He said, “The entire Northern part of India is suffering the adverse consequences of the Central Government’s inaction.” He also added that stubble pollution has become a more deadly threat this year when combined with Corona.



Sisodia said that we should not only talk about the pollution of Delhi but of entire North India.



“When the stubble pollution reaches Delhi and shows such an effect, then it is a matter of great concern for the people of villages in Punjab where its smoke must have risen,” he said.



Sisodia questioned why the Central Government is not worried about this. “Why does the Central Government not take any concrete steps to save the lives of the citizens of North India?” he asked.



Sisodia also questioned the role of EPCA and urged them to take concrete steps. He questioned the role of EPCA and why has it been so unsuccessful in getting pollution control from the respective states? “Like those State governments, EPCA also seems to fail in pollution control,” he said.



Sisodia emphasized that the Central Government will have to take the responsibility for preventing pollution throughout North India. Due to the inactivity of the Centre in cases like stubble pollution, smoke from Punjab or Haryana reaches Delhi.



The Deputy Chief Minister reiterated at the conference that just as the Delhi Government keeps making concerted efforts to curb pollution throughout the year, the Central Government will also have to take the responsibility of making all of North India pollution-free. In this, the failure of the Centre Government’s inaction is affecting crores of citizens of entire North India.